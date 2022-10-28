Where can I find it: reduced fat peanut butter spread, vegan jerky, Bell & Evans chicken

Q: My husband and I have been searching for Jif Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread in every grocery store we go into. Any help you could give us would be so appreciated. We look forward to your column every Sunday. Thank you. — Jan Binder, Buford
A: Thanks so much for reading, Jan. I found Jiff Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread made with 60% peanuts at Publix, 5885 Cumming Highway, Sugar Hill, 770-614-8860. The store stocks both the 16-ounce size ($2.96) and the 40-ounce jars ($6.92). The spread contains 25% less fat than regular peanut butter. Ingredients include peanuts, corn syrup solids, sugar, pea protein, rapeseed and soybean oils and zinc oxide.
Q: While traveling, my husband found a vegan jerky that he really loves. I want to encourage him to eat less meat, so I’d like to find this for him locally. The brand is Louisville Vegan, and the flavor is Smoky Carolina BBQ. We live in Pickens County, but I come to Atlanta every other week or so. Thanks for your help. — Mardi Thompson, email
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Louisville Vegan Jerky Company makes its small-batch jerky with non-GMO certified ingredients locally sourced in Kentucky. The jerky is gluten and cholesterol free. The Smoky Carolina BBQ is made with textured soy protein and flavored with Carolina mustard barbecue sauce. You won’t have to travel far to find your husband’s jerky. It’s available at Nature’s Corner Market, 140 Mark Whitfield St., Jasper, 706-253-6933. The store also stocks Smoky Black Pepper Louisville Vegan Jerky. A 3-ounce pack of the Smoky Carolina BBQ jerky costs $6.99. To find other flavors, check out the website at lvjco.com.
Q: We recently moved here, and I’d like to find a store that sells Bell & Evans chicken. Thanks. — D.G., email
A: You can find an ample and steady supply of air-chilled, antibiotic-free Bell & Evans brand chicken at DeKalb Farmers Market, 3000 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, 404-377-6400. Most Whole Foods also stock various Bell & Evans chicken products, including organic, but call ahead if you’re looking for a particular item.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author