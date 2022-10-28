Where can I find it: reduced fat peanut butter spread, vegan jerky, Bell & Evans chicken

A: Thanks so much for reading, Jan. I found Jiff Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread made with 60% peanuts at Publix, 5885 Cumming Highway, Sugar Hill, 770-614-8860. The store stocks both the 16-ounce size ($2.96) and the 40-ounce jars ($6.92). The spread contains 25% less fat than regular peanut butter. Ingredients include peanuts, corn syrup solids, sugar, pea protein, rapeseed and soybean oils and zinc oxide.

Q: While traveling, my husband found a vegan jerky that he really loves. I want to encourage him to eat less meat, so I’d like to find this for him locally. The brand is Louisville Vegan, and the flavor is Smoky Carolina BBQ. We live in Pickens County, but I come to Atlanta every other week or so. Thanks for your help. — Mardi Thompson, email