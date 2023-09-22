Where can I find it: snow globe repair, polenta in a tube

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: My son sent me a beautiful musical snow globe from Germany many years ago. The liquid inside is not as clear as it used to be, but the music box part still works perfectly. It has a lot of sentimental meaning for me, and I want to have it repaired. I haven’t been able to find anyone in the area who works on these. Can you recommend a company I can send it to? Thank you. — Geri Adams, email

A: Geri, I have a place where you can have your cherished snow globe restored. You can send it in care of the repair department, Gifts Online Inc., 145 Richland Road, Greenville, TN, 37745. Owner Paul Connolly has nearly three decades in the music box industry and repairs various snow globe brands, including Christopher Radko and Disney. The San Francisco Music Box Company refers their repairs to Gifts Online. For more information and a look at the snow globes Connolly has repaired, visit snowgloberepaircenter.com. You’ll also find details on how to pack your snow globe. Note that you must email images of your snow globe before mailing it. You can contact the company at 423-639-5850 or send an email to mail@giftsonline.net.

Q: Where can I find polenta in a tube? I was getting it at Trader Joe’s. However, the store no longer carries it. Thank you. — Shirley St. George, Peachtree Corners

A: Shirley, you can find Ancient Harvest organic traditional Italian polenta at Sprouts Farmers Market, 5130 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, 678-690-1249. It comes pre-cooked and ready to heat. You’ll find 18-ounce chubs for $4.29.

You can stop looking for now

Several readers have been wondering what’s happened to General Mills Original Fiber One cereal that packed their breakfasts with 18 grams of fiber. They can no longer find it on their grocers’ shelves and fear that General Mills discontinued the whole-grain cereal. The good news is that Fiber One Original Fiber One hasn’t been discontinued. However, according to the company, Fiber One cereals are currently experiencing supply issues, but stock should be back in stores in October.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.