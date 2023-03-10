Where can I find it: coin appraisal, eye pads, andouille sausage

A: Tim, you can take your coin collection to Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Joe Ellis, a third-generation pawnshop owner whose family has been in the pawn business since 1972, runs this high-end jewelry, pawn and coin shop. You’ll find a knowledgeable, professional team to help you determine the condition and value of your mother’s collection.

Q: I have been ordering Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes cucumber-and-green tea eye pads online from the company, but I would really like to find them locally if they’re available. I’m not far from Woodstock. They are a Korean product, and I’ve checked with several places around town and haven’t had any luck at all. I keep them refrigerated, and they really help soothe my tired eyes after a long day. I hope you can find these for me. Thank you. — Deb Brown, email