Where can I find it: coin appraisal, eye pads, andouille sausage

Q: My mother recently passed away and left several books of coins (along with several bags of loose coins) to me. I have no idea what they are worth or who to reach out to for assistance. I’m concerned about finding someone who will provide accurate information and who may be willing to purchase the coins if we decide to sell them. Would you know of a reputable dealer or appraiser who could help? Thanks for any assistance. — Tim Copella, email
A: Tim, you can take your coin collection to Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Joe Ellis, a third-generation pawnshop owner whose family has been in the pawn business since 1972, runs this high-end jewelry, pawn and coin shop. You’ll find a knowledgeable, professional team to help you determine the condition and value of your mother’s collection.
Q: I have been ordering Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes cucumber-and-green tea eye pads online from the company, but I would really like to find them locally if they’re available. I’m not far from Woodstock. They are a Korean product, and I’ve checked with several places around town and haven’t had any luck at all. I keep them refrigerated, and they really help soothe my tired eyes after a long day. I hope you can find these for me. Thank you. — Deb Brown, email
A: I found Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes cucumber-and-green tea eye pads — formulated to fight free radicals while decreasing puffiness — at Sally Beauty, 12184 Highway 92, Woodstock, 678-388-7543. A jar of 36 pads costs $10.99, which is a little less than what you were paying online.
Q: Is there a place in the Atlanta area where I can find real homemade andouille sausage? I’m never happy with the premade versions I can find. Thanks. — R. D., email
A: For authentic andouille sausage, along with other traditional Cajun favorites that range from pork, shrimp and crawfish boudin to seafood gumbo, look no further than the Cajun Meat Company, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-321-4300. Along with grocery items from Louisiana, the shop also offers turduckens and more exotic fare, including alligator.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
