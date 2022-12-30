Where Can I Find It: A photo developer, a blade sharpener and The Laundress Wool and Cashmere spray

A: Mary Lou, take those slides to Wolf Photo and Design Bar, 3763 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-709-2981. Although the shop has evolved over the years, Wolf has been in the photo business locally since 1975. They’ll gladly turn your slides into photographs. In addition, Wolf is one of the few places around that still develops film. Other services include video and movie transfers, metal and acrylic prints, scanning, digitizing and passport photos. Go to wolfphotodesignbar.com for more information.

Q: I have an older mandoline that is in good shape, but the blade is finally getting a little dull. Is there someone who can sharpen this for me? I love this kitchen gadget and use it several times a week. Thank you. Greta B., email