Where Can I Find It: A photo developer, a blade sharpener and The Laundress Wool and Cashmere spray

Q: I read your column every Sunday and have found so many helpful things that I didn’t know I needed, particularly the powder coating for porch furniture. Now I need help finding a place that can take slides and make them into pictures. I have tried local drugstores, but no help there. Thank you. Mary Lou Brooks, email
A: Mary Lou, take those slides to Wolf Photo and Design Bar, 3763 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-709-2981. Although the shop has evolved over the years, Wolf has been in the photo business locally since 1975. They’ll gladly turn your slides into photographs. In addition, Wolf is one of the few places around that still develops film. Other services include video and movie transfers, metal and acrylic prints, scanning, digitizing and passport photos. Go to wolfphotodesignbar.com for more information.
Q: I have an older mandoline that is in good shape, but the blade is finally getting a little dull. Is there someone who can sharpen this for me? I love this kitchen gadget and use it several times a week. Thank you. Greta B., email
A: The Cook’s Warehouse offers sharpening services for a number of items beyond knives, including mandolines, pinking shears, food processor blades and even gardening tools. You also can get serrated edges repaired. Take your mandoline to the Cook’s Warehouse at Ansley Mall, 1544 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, 404-815-4993, or drop it off at the Cook’s Warehouse corporate office, 2065 Peachtree Industrial Court, Chamblee, 866-890-5962. For more information, including pricing and hours, check out cookswarehouse.com.
Q: I’ve been ordering The Laundress Wool and Cashmere spray online, but I really would prefer to get it locally. Can you help? Thank you. Jan Dennis, email
A: The Laundress Wool and Cashmere spray is formulated to remove odors and freshen sweaters, suits, hats, coats and blankets between cleanings. You can use it as a natural moth repellent in closets and drawers, and it’s safe for dry clean items. Locally, it’s available at The Container Store, 3637 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-963-9602. A 4-ounce bottle sells for $11.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
