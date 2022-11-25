Where can I find it: window repair, unpitted olives

Q: I have two antique windows that were taken out of my great-grandmother’s house, and the movers damaged them. There’s a company in Atlanta that might be able to repair them, but now I cannot find it. Thank you. — Melinda Gambino, Dallas
A: Melinda, I’ll give you a couple of names. First, there’s Stephanie Farrow at Daylight Stained Glass and Repair, 5085 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-786-5457. You can make an appointment to have her come out and examine your windows. She has over 25 years of experience restoring and creating beautiful leaded and stained glass windows, and she repairs glass of all types. Check out her website at daylightglass.com to see examples of her work. Another option is Historic Window Works of Georgia, 267 McDonough Road, Jackson, 706-816-2814. Owner Andy Hudgins only works on windows made in 1940 or before. He works on-site when complete renovations of the window components are required — interior and exterior casework and window jambs. You’ll find more information at gahistoricwindows.com.
Q: I need help finding non-pitted ripe olives. Only pitted are listed when I search for non-pitted or ripe olives with pits. Can you help find them? They are so much better tasting. — Diana Showalter, Clarkston
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Diana, soon your fridge and pantry will burst with whole (unpitted) olives. You’ll find a wide selection of green olives in jars at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770. On aisle 5, you can choose from Goya Manzanilla Spanish olives, $1.99 for a 3.75-ounce jar; Goya plain queen Spanish olives, $2.69 for a 6.5-ounce jar, and Iberia whole Spanish queen olives for $4.49 per 10-ounce jar. Next, wander over to aisle 18 and meet the Turkish olives with pits. Sera whole queen olives in brine, are $5.99 for a 24.69-ounce jar, and Anatolia green cocktail olives sell for $4.49 per 22.22-ounce jar. At E. 48th Street Market, 2462 Jett Ferry Road, Dunwoody, 770-392-1499, you’ll find an olive bar with a variety of whole olives, including Sicilian green olives, and kalamatas with lemon and fennel. The Italian deli flavors its olives on the premises.
