Where can I find it: window repair, unpitted olives

A: Melinda, I’ll give you a couple of names. First, there’s Stephanie Farrow at Daylight Stained Glass and Repair, 5085 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-786-5457. You can make an appointment to have her come out and examine your windows. She has over 25 years of experience restoring and creating beautiful leaded and stained glass windows, and she repairs glass of all types. Check out her website at daylightglass.com to see examples of her work. Another option is Historic Window Works of Georgia, 267 McDonough Road, Jackson, 706-816-2814. Owner Andy Hudgins only works on windows made in 1940 or before. He works on-site when complete renovations of the window components are required — interior and exterior casework and window jambs. You’ll find more information at gahistoricwindows.com.

Q: I need help finding non-pitted ripe olives. Only pitted are listed when I search for non-pitted or ripe olives with pits. Can you help find them? They are so much better tasting. — Diana Showalter, Clarkston