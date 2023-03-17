X

Where can I find it: furniture refinisher, grout cleaner, tonic water

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Q: I am looking for a company in Atlanta that can lacquer and paint furniture. I wondered if you might be able to help me as you are able to find many unusual things. Thanks for considering my request. — Anne Fayssoux, Decatur

A: Anne, please contact Wayne Boone with Buckhead Finishing Studio at 404-892-1515. Although now semi-retired, for more than 40 years, Boone has been refinishing and restoring all types of furniture, from antique to modern. Along with repairing and refurbishing pieces, his services include painting, staining and lacquering, as well as applying faux finishes. To look at some of his work, including custom lacquered pieces, go to buckheadfinishing.com.

Q: Please help me locate a grout cleaner called Rock Doctor. My bathroom tile is in pretty good shape, but the grout really needs a good cleaning, and I hear this product works well without a lot of strong fumes. Thank you. — Mell P., email

A: Natural Rock Doctor Tile and Grout Cleaner comes as a spray formulated to help you get rid of dirt, oil and soap scum from tile and grout. It works on glazed and unglazed ceramic and porcelain tile as well as natural stone. It’s safe to use on colored grout. You can find 24-ounce spray bottles for $7.38 at Lowe’s, 1280 Caroline St., Atlanta, 404-658-8650.

Q: Where can I buy Buzbee’s flavored tonic waters locally? This is a company from Great Britain. Thank you. — Mike Johnson, email

A: You can find a variety of Buzbee’s tonic waters with flavors ranging from blood orange to pink grapefruit at most Total Wine & More stores, including the one located at 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694. A pack of four 7-ounce bottles costs $5.99.

You can stop looking

Palmer’s Dark Chocolate and Peppermint lip butter was a favorite of reader Tina Boyd, who wrote because she no longer could find the Thin Mint-flavored lip treatment. Unfortunately, Palmer’s, owned by E.T. Browne Drug Company, discontinued the Dark Chocolate and Peppermint lip balm and its lip butter a couple of years ago.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Emory poll: Majority of Buckhead residents oppose cityhood4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Fireworks erupt in Senate committee as sports betting is revived
7h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The trumpeted Mets suffer a major spring setback
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative
6h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Kennesaw State fans cheer on Owls from afar in March Madness debut
1h ago
The Latest

Dunkin’ Donuts says goodbye to one of its most popular items
5h ago
Wild Georgia: Say goodbye to winter and hello to spring
8h ago
Live event: Unapologetically ATL presents Celebrating Black Culture on March 22
Featured

Credit: Will Peebles

Monsignor: Savannah St. Patrick’s Day mission was, and still is, to spread the gospel
3h ago
Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
23h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top