Q: Where can I buy Buzbee’s flavored tonic waters locally? This is a company from Great Britain. Thank you. — Mike Johnson, email

A: You can find a variety of Buzbee’s tonic waters with flavors ranging from blood orange to pink grapefruit at most Total Wine & More stores, including the one located at 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694. A pack of four 7-ounce bottles costs $5.99.

You can stop looking

Palmer’s Dark Chocolate and Peppermint lip butter was a favorite of reader Tina Boyd, who wrote because she no longer could find the Thin Mint-flavored lip treatment. Unfortunately, Palmer’s, owned by E.T. Browne Drug Company, discontinued the Dark Chocolate and Peppermint lip balm and its lip butter a couple of years ago.

