BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
ajc logo
X

Where can I find it: dutch oven handles

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Q: I have a Revere Ware Dutch oven from the 1960s that someone dropped. The handles are broken. I always use this pot for soups, chili and stews, so I don’t want to throw it away. I would like to find replacement handles. They are made of black plastic and attach to the pan with only one screw. I don’t use a computer. I would need to find the handles nearby or order them by phone. Thank you. — Donnie Walden, Powder Springs

A: Revere Ware launched in the late 1930s, and the cookware with its hallmark copper-clad bottoms has been a staple in many homes since then. Loyal fans are reluctant to discard them even when they’re damaged. Replacement parts are still available for some of these pans, including your Dutch oven. I found two options. The first is Fitz-All single-screw pot handles. These short black plastic handles are designed to fit pots between six and 11 inches in diameter. They’re available to order from Ace Hardware stores, and some stores have them in stock. Although Lithia Springs Ace Hardware, 7295 Lee Road, Lithia Springs, 770-948-1222, doesn’t have them in the store, you can call, and they can order them for you. You can have them sent to your home or pick up the handles at the store. The other option — reverewareparts.com — is online. The store is not affiliated with the Revere Ware company, and it doesn’t have a phone number but carries single-screw handles for Dutch ovens. These black handles are made of Bakelite and look heavier than the ones from Fitz-All, and they more closely resemble the original handles. A pair of single-screw handles sells for $12.49.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader 1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
56m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
8h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On the Georgia Trail: Walker calls Senate race a ‘spiritual battle’
2h ago
The Latest

Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
1h ago
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Rosalie
3h ago
Christian leaders’ discouragement rising daily
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
8h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top