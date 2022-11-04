Where can I find it: dutch oven handles

A: Revere Ware launched in the late 1930s, and the cookware with its hallmark copper-clad bottoms has been a staple in many homes since then. Loyal fans are reluctant to discard them even when they’re damaged. Replacement parts are still available for some of these pans, including your Dutch oven. I found two options. The first is Fitz-All single-screw pot handles. These short black plastic handles are designed to fit pots between six and 11 inches in diameter. They’re available to order from Ace Hardware stores, and some stores have them in stock. Although Lithia Springs Ace Hardware, 7295 Lee Road, Lithia Springs, 770-948-1222, doesn’t have them in the store, you can call, and they can order them for you. You can have them sent to your home or pick up the handles at the store. The other option — reverewareparts.com — is online. The store is not affiliated with the Revere Ware company, and it doesn’t have a phone number but carries single-screw handles for Dutch ovens. These black handles are made of Bakelite and look heavier than the ones from Fitz-All, and they more closely resemble the original handles. A pair of single-screw handles sells for $12.49.

