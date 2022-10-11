Where Can I Find It: rotisserie chicken breasts, Vanderbilt perfume, casserole unipack

A: Thank you, Leslie. I spoke with Nathan in the deli department at Publix, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, 770-509-2350. The store makes it easy for you to get only the parts of a rotisserie chicken you prefer. Go to the deli section and request that you want only the white meat. They will cut the breasts and wings from a rotisserie chicken, and you won’t have to deal with the rest of the bird.

Q: When I go to a gathering, I have a pack that I place under my casserole dish to keep foods hot or cold. Unfortunately, the pack broke. Do you know where I can get a replacement? Thank you. Gloria Barrett, Locust Grove