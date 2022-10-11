ajc logo
Where Can I Find It: rotisserie chicken breasts, Vanderbilt perfume, casserole unipack

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Q: We are fans of the Fresh Market cooked rotisserie chicken breasts. We freeze them and have them available for an easy dinner. Fresh Market has now apparently discontinued this item. Where else can I find cooked rotisserie chicken breasts? Thanks so much. Your column provides a great service! Leslie Claire, East Cobb.

A: Thank you, Leslie. I spoke with Nathan in the deli department at Publix, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, 770-509-2350. The store makes it easy for you to get only the parts of a rotisserie chicken you prefer. Go to the deli section and request that you want only the white meat. They will cut the breasts and wings from a rotisserie chicken, and you won’t have to deal with the rest of the bird.

Q: When I go to a gathering, I have a pack that I place under my casserole dish to keep foods hot or cold. Unfortunately, the pack broke. Do you know where I can get a replacement? Thank you. Gloria Barrett, Locust Grove

A: Gloria, I don’t know what casserole dish carrier you have, but one of the most popular is Pyrex, which makes a dual temperature pack that measures 11.5 inches wide by 7 inches deep. You can place it in the freezer or microwave, depending on whether you want to keep the dish hot or cold. This reusable pack is designed to fit a covered container in a Pyrex-insulated carrier. They’re $5 each through pyrexhome.com. Look for the Pyrex Portables hot/cold unipack. You also can call Pyrex at 800-999-3436.

Q: I am looking for Vanderbilt perfume. I know that a while back, it was available in some Florida flea markets, but I don’t know where to look locally. If you could help me out, I would really appreciate it. Martha Thomas, Tucker

A: Launched in 1982, Vanderbilt eau de toilette by Gloria Vanderbilt is a soft, oriental floral scent with notes that include orange blossom, lavender, ylang-ylang, cinnamon, sandalwood and vetiver. The good news is that the fragrance is still available. Locally, you’ll find Vanderbilt eau de toilette at Walgreens, 585 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur, 404-292-8878. A 3.4-ounce bottle of Vanderbilt eau de toilette sells for $28.99.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
