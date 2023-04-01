Where can I find it: frozen garlic, audio conversion, Dutched cocoa

Q: I enjoy reading Buyer’s Edge and have obtained great ideas from your column. Now I need your help. I recently received access to recorded music from my deceased uncle, who had a singing career in NYC in the ‘70s. The music is on reel-to-reel and cassette tapes. Our family wants to preserve this music as part of our history. Is there a business in the Atlanta area that provides this service to retail customers? Thank you. Leslie Smith, Decatur

A: Thank you for reading, Leslie. For audio conversion services, contact Nostalgic Media, 250 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, 404-844-3840. As long as your uncle’s recordings are private and not copyrighted or commercially produced, the company, which has been in business for nearly 35 years, can digitally preserve them for future generations. Along with audio conversions, video and photo digitization, services include slide, photo and negative scanning, videotape, and movie film transfers. For pricing information, check out nostalgicmedia.com.