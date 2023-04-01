Where can I find it: frozen garlic, audio conversion, Dutched cocoa

Q: I hope you can help me locate this handy and terrific frozen garlic. I can’t remember where I originally got it, and since then, my search has come up empty. The closest I came was Whole Foods. The person I spoke with recognized it but said they didn’t have it. Thanks very much. — Deb Milbrath, Atlanta
A: Good news, Deb. You’ll find Dorot Gardens frozen garlic cubes among the frozen vegetable section of Trader Joe’s, 3183 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-842-0907. A package of 16 cubes (each cube equals one garlic clove) costs $2.49. The flash-frozen garlic cubes have a shelf life of two years.
Q: I enjoy reading Buyer’s Edge and have obtained great ideas from your column. Now I need your help. I recently received access to recorded music from my deceased uncle, who had a singing career in NYC in the ‘70s. The music is on reel-to-reel and cassette tapes. Our family wants to preserve this music as part of our history. Is there a business in the Atlanta area that provides this service to retail customers? Thank you. Leslie Smith, Decatur
A: Thank you for reading, Leslie. For audio conversion services, contact Nostalgic Media, 250 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, 404-844-3840. As long as your uncle’s recordings are private and not copyrighted or commercially produced, the company, which has been in business for nearly 35 years, can digitally preserve them for future generations. Along with audio conversions, video and photo digitization, services include slide, photo and negative scanning, videotape, and movie film transfers. For pricing information, check out nostalgicmedia.com.
Q: I need a small amount — a couple of tablespoons or so — of Dutch-processed cocoa powder for a recipe. Much more than that will go to waste. Any suggestions? Thank you. — B. Williams, email
A: Dutched cocoa processed with alkali produces a mild, smooth chocolate flavor in baked goods. Penzeys, 6269 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-256-7970, stocks Dutch-process cocoa powder in various sizes. The smallest amount comes in a half-cup jar for $6.69.
