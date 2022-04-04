ajc logo
X

What to watch on the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session

caption arrowCaption
Today is the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session.Also known as Sine Die - Latin for “without days” - will bring a frenzy of votes on some of Georgia’s most hotly debated issues.These are some of the bills that could receive final votes in the Republican-controlled General Assembly — or die until next year.Tax cut, Legislators are haggling over how much to slash the state’s 5.75% income tax rate. Proposed tax rates range from 4.99% to 5.25%.Race in schools, A bill to restrict discussions about race in schools is pending a final vote.Elections , Proposals for GBI election fraud investigations and public inspections of paper ballots could be revived.Abortion pill, Pregnant women could be required to see a doctor before being able to obtain the abortion pill.Gambling, Voters would decide whether to allow sports betting if legislators back a referendum.Medical marijuana, Lawmakers are trying to jump-start a program to distribute medical marijuana oil to registered patients.Follow AJC.com for full coverage until the General Assembly adjourns

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top