What to watch on the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session

Today is the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session.Also known as Sine Die - Latin for “without days” - will bring a frenzy of votes on some of Georgia’s most hotly debated issues.These are some of the bills that could receive final votes in the Republican-controlled General Assembly — or die until next year.Tax cut, Legislators are haggling over how much to slash the state’s 5.75% income tax rate. Proposed tax rates range from 4.99% to 5.25%.Race in schools, A bill to restrict discussions about race in schools is pending a final vote.Elections , Proposals for GBI election fraud investigations and public inspections of paper ballots could be revived.Abortion pill, Pregnant women could be required to see a doctor before being able to obtain the abortion pill.Gambling, Voters would decide whether to allow sports betting if legislators back a referendum.Medical marijuana, Lawmakers are trying to jump-start a program to distribute medical marijuana oil to registered patients.Follow AJC.com for full coverage until the General Assembly adjourns