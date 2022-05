What to do When Choking Alone.Over 5,000 people die from choking-related accidents each year.Choking alone is a terrifying thought, but it can happen.Here's how to perform the self-Heimlich maneuver. .Position yourself behind something sturdy like a chair or the edge of a table/counter.Place your abdomen in the same area you would if you were performing the Heimlich on another person...Then quickly thrust your body inward and upward. Repeat