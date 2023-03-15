What parents need to know about deadly bacteria found in formula and breast pumps

Explore Keke Palmer praises single parents in touching video

“One case was likely transmitted by powdered formula prepared in the home, and the other through expressed milk contaminated by breast pump equipment,” explained the report.

The CDC describes Cronobacter sakazakii as a germ that is found naturally in the environment. Cronobacter can live in dry foods, like powdered infant formula, powdered milk and herbal teas. It has also been found in contaminated feeding items like breast pump equipment.