What movies and shows are leaving Netflix this December

Netflix has a fantastic selection of new releases for December, with many of them being holiday-themed. But as new releases arrive, other movies and TV shows must go.
All six seasons of “Glee” have already disappeared from the streaming platform this month, with other notable departures including “Titanic”, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “A Cinderella Story” leaving soon.
Here’s a list of everything leaving Netflix in December 2021:
Dec. 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 4
The Guest
Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Dec. 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Dec. 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Dec. 30
Winchester
Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It...
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
