What movies and shows are leaving Netflix this December

Caption
James Cameron's film "Titanic" came out on Dec. 17, 1997, tying together the true story of the ship's sinking with a fictionalized romance. On March 1, 1998, the film became the first movie to gross $1 billion, months after its release.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Netflix has a fantastic selection of new releases for December, with many of them being holiday-themed. But as new releases arrive, other movies and TV shows must go.

All six seasons of “Glee” have already disappeared from the streaming platform this month, with other notable departures including “Titanic”, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “A Cinderella Story” leaving soon.

Here’s a list of everything leaving Netflix in December 2021:

Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 4

The Guest

Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Dec. 15

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Dec. 30

Winchester

Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It...

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

