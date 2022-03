A certified nurse midwife is a good career for an registered nurse who loves obstetrics, labor and delivery, and prenatal care.After becoming an RN, there are three steps to becoming a CNM.You'll need to gain a minimum of one year experience before you proceed to step three.Becoming a CNM requires a graduate level degree, and experience is required to be admitted to a program.The last step is passing the national qualifying exam offered by the American Midwifery Certification Board