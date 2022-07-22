What is PINK Sauce and why is it all over TikTok?

“We changed the color due to the audience’s perspective because they were complaining that the pink was too bright,” Chef Pii explained to TODAY. “So then we made it a little lighter. Everything that they’re judging, those are all prototypes.”

The internet, however, isn’t sold on the chef’s reasoning and continues to ask questions.

“First of all, the label says 444 servings but the serving size is 1 tablespoon. That’s around 28 cups,” said TikTok user Anna Reports News on a video with over 1.9 million views.

As social media began to dissect the secret sauce, they noticed that it contained milk, but there was no mention of it on the ingredients, nor did the packaging provide refrigeration instructions or a valid expiration date.

Chef Pii has responded with a 50-minute YouTube vide. She claims that there’s been an issue with the labels — among other things they plan to correct.

“I do want to let you know that we paused productivity,” Chef Pii told TODAY. “Our customers’ health is our number one priority. Their trust is our number one priority, making them happy. And bringing the pink sauce out properly is our number one priority.”