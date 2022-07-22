ajc logo
What is PINK Sauce and why is it all over TikTok?

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A Miami-based chef with over 80,000 followers on TikTok has stunned the internet with her signature pink-colored sauce.

Chef Pii posted her sauce on the app in June and quickly tacked up more than 755,000 views. Combined, her videos have reached over a million views.

@chef.pii

Its the Aquarius￼ Virgo Creative Extra Energy 🤪😂😂👑👑 #beyonce

♬ original sound - vicmram

Chef Pii claimed the sauce contains sunflower seed oil, honey, chili, Himalayan salt, garlic and dragon fruit. But the Pepto-Bismol-colored dipping sauce left viewers questioning its real ingredients and packaging.

Questions started rolling in about its plastic bag packaging and the product’s ability to withstand heat and long shipping times. Not to mention the fact that the color of pink can differ wildly for each bottle.

“We changed the color due to the audience’s perspective because they were complaining that the pink was too bright,” Chef Pii explained to TODAY. “So then we made it a little lighter. Everything that they’re judging, those are all prototypes.”

The internet, however, isn’t sold on the chef’s reasoning and continues to ask questions.

“First of all, the label says 444 servings but the serving size is 1 tablespoon. That’s around 28 cups,” said TikTok user Anna Reports News on a video with over 1.9 million views.

@annareportsnews

#greenscreen PINK SAUCE! #theorywithanna #pinksauce #thepinksauce #food #foodie #drama #tea #expose #exposing #scandal #scandals #tasting

♬ original sound - Anna Reports News

As social media began to dissect the secret sauce, they noticed that it contained milk, but there was no mention of it on the ingredients, nor did the packaging provide refrigeration instructions or a valid expiration date.

Chef Pii has responded with a 50-minute YouTube vide. She claims that there’s been an issue with the labels — among other things they plan to correct.

“I do want to let you know that we paused productivity,” Chef Pii told TODAY. “Our customers’ health is our number one priority. Their trust is our number one priority, making them happy. And bringing the pink sauce out properly is our number one priority.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

