What is Factory New and why are they creating virtual rappers? .Created by Anthony Martini.They are an online virtual music label.Factory New describes itself as a “first of its kind, next-generation music company, specializing in virtual beings”.Their artist FK Meka was dropped from Capitol Records after online backlash. .The label recently launched crypto-rapper Lil Bitcoin‘s debut single I Love Bitcoin on March 26.They are focused solely on virtual and digital talent, there will be no human artists on our roster