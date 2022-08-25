What is Factory New and why are they creating virtual rappers?
What is Factory New and why are they creating virtual rappers? .Created by Anthony Martini.They are an online virtual music label.Factory New describes itself as a “first of its kind, next-generation music company, specializing in virtual beings”.Their artist FK Meka was dropped from Capitol Records after online backlash. .The label recently launched crypto-rapper Lil Bitcoin‘s debut single I Love Bitcoin on March 26.They are focused solely on virtual and digital talent, there will be no human artists on our roster