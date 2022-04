Combined Shape Caption

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps the size of a quarter.How much hair you lose differs from person to person.The main and often the only symptom of alopecia is hair loss.When you have an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks your body. With alopecia areata, it’s the hair follicles that are attacked.Alopecia areata can’t be cured. But it can be treated and hair can grow back