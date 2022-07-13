Combined Shape Caption

What is a meme? .A meme is a humorous image, video or piece of text that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by internet users.A meme is just an idea that rips through the public consciousness, British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, via the New York Times.In French, the word “même” translates to “same” and the Greek word “mimoúmai” means “to imitate.”.Webster’s defines a meme as “a concept, belief, or practice conceived as a unit of cultural information that may be passed on from person to person, subject to influences in a way analogous to natural selection.”