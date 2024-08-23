History supports the problem with this interpretation approach: Conflicts in Israel have been a reality since the beginning. From the Egyptians to the Moabites, Amorites, Philistines and Babylonians, to name a few from early history, to more modern enemies like the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, or Iran’s president, Rouhani, Israel has always been a target for destruction. Indeed, the enemy of the god of Israel will never cease to attempt to touch the “apple of his eye.” Therefore, hostilities against Israel will continue until the second coming of Christ.

At the end of the day, could what is happening in Israel indicate the end is near? Yes, but do we know it for sure? No.

In the gospel of Matthew, Jesus said, “Watch out that no one deceives you (…) You will hear of wars and rumors of wars but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.”

But the war in Israel is only one of the many other prophesied warnings filling our news feeds nowadays. Terrorism, a growing number of natural disasters, government chaos, financial meltdown, lawlessness — these and other calamities make people of all faiths wonder if the alarm announcing the last acts in human history is soon to sound.

Invariably, the idea instills a sense of dread and insecurity in the hearts of many believers.

Amid so many voices interpreting prophecies, every so often we hear one calling for encouragement and hope. I am one to cling my ear to these voices, for end-time prophecies should fill a believer’s heart with a desire for preparation — yes — but never fear. The prophecies in the Bible point to God’s love and grace for his children shining brighter against the backdrop of judgment that will fall upon those who deny him.

Among these voices proclaiming hope is New York Times bestselling author Max Lucado, who released his first book exploring end times: “What Happens Next: A Traveler’s Guide through The End of This Age.”

During our conversation for my podcast, we discussed people’s natural desire to know about the future. Lucado is soon turning 70, and, as he said, the reality of death is closer than ever. Preparing for the life to come took on a new meaning as he enters a new decade.

While discussing his research, preparation and process for writing the book, his eyes sparkled with excitement: “I’ve never been more excited,” he said. “I feel kind of like a kid on the outside of an amusement park. I’m just so curious. I’m fascinated. What’s it going to be like in paradise? What if I am part of the generation that will never taste death and is raptured into the presence of Christ? (…) Oh, my goodness, I get choked up just thinking!”

His deep knowledge of Scriptures, bathed in his excitement about heaven, translates into a book that provides a reassuring yet thorough overview that dispels confusion and anxiety, helping readers prepare for and face the future with faith and confidence. He writes: “God tells us what to expect not to scare us, but to prepare us.”

In a world filled with tension, wars and disasters, it is natural to wonder whether the end of the age is near. If you are curious about the subject, Lucado’s book is a beautiful tool to help you understand God’s timeline while finding encouragement as you ponder God’s grace, plans and future for his children.

