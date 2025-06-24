They were professional, patient and courteous — public servants at their finest.

ALLYSON BOOTH, DECATUR

U.S. doesn’t need a war with Iran

In the past, the U.S. has supported Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies with billions of dollars in weapons and other supplies. Now, President Donald Trump’s rhetoric implies that he intends to get into the war with an attack on Iran. Isn’t Congress supposed to declare war before we strike another country?

Is there any plan for what will happen after an attack? Will we send troops? We have already had disasters in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We don’t need more years of killings, death and destruction. This is the time for serious analysis.

ANNE FISHWICK HUGHES, DECATUR

Past Middle East conflicts led to chaos

The Netanyahu regime has decided it is in its security interests to attack Iran. Netanyahu is undermining Trump’s attempt to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and, at the same time, exploiting America’s close ties with Israel to drag the U.S. into yet another Middle Eastern war using the billions of dollars of military equipment supplied to them by the United States.

Has our involvement in the continuous conflicts in the Middle East taught us anything?

Since before 9/11, under both Republican and Democrat administrations, Americans have spent trillions of dollars, lost thousands of military personnel and killed unknown numbers of innocent civilians in conflicts in the Middle East.

And what have we accomplished? Nothing but chaos and a much more dangerous world.

No American should support any effort by our elected representatives, either Republican or Democrat, which will lead us into another war in the Middle East.

We should all heed the prophet Isaiah’s words: “… and they will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)

ROBERT B. COVI, BOGART