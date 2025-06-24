DeKalb police helpful at No Kings march
DeKalb County police did an amazing job assisting us in our right to assemble at Pocketbook Brigade’s No Kings march (Northlake Festival).
As one of the volunteers with the event, I was amazed at how they responded quickly to help the crowd of thousands cross the road safely. Without their presence and ability to pivot quickly to address our needs, I am convinced there would have been an unintended pedestrian injury.
They were professional, patient and courteous — public servants at their finest.
ALLYSON BOOTH, DECATUR
U.S. doesn’t need a war with Iran
In the past, the U.S. has supported Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies with billions of dollars in weapons and other supplies. Now, President Donald Trump’s rhetoric implies that he intends to get into the war with an attack on Iran. Isn’t Congress supposed to declare war before we strike another country?
Is there any plan for what will happen after an attack? Will we send troops? We have already had disasters in Iraq and Afghanistan.
We don’t need more years of killings, death and destruction. This is the time for serious analysis.
ANNE FISHWICK HUGHES, DECATUR
Past Middle East conflicts led to chaos
The Netanyahu regime has decided it is in its security interests to attack Iran. Netanyahu is undermining Trump’s attempt to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and, at the same time, exploiting America’s close ties with Israel to drag the U.S. into yet another Middle Eastern war using the billions of dollars of military equipment supplied to them by the United States.
Has our involvement in the continuous conflicts in the Middle East taught us anything?
Since before 9/11, under both Republican and Democrat administrations, Americans have spent trillions of dollars, lost thousands of military personnel and killed unknown numbers of innocent civilians in conflicts in the Middle East.
And what have we accomplished? Nothing but chaos and a much more dangerous world.
No American should support any effort by our elected representatives, either Republican or Democrat, which will lead us into another war in the Middle East.
We should all heed the prophet Isaiah’s words: “… and they will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)
ROBERT B. COVI, BOGART
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
For Atlanta to be great, city must invest in infrastructure beyond the Beltline
The Atlanta Beltline is an important asset, but leaders' heavy focus on the area exposes the lack of investment in infrastructure needed to make the city more livable.
Readers write
Readers' comments to the editor.
My motherland Iran is bleeding, but I still believe in peace and dialogue
The Israel-Iran war has put ordinary people in the middle of the violence perpetrated by political leaders. Some hope peace is still possible in the Middle East.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.
An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.
‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike
Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.
Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’
How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?