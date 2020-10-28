WE FULL: Metro Atlanta to get 5th area code

Metro Atlanta residents take their area codes pretty seriously. While you may be used to dialing 404, 770 and 678, pretty soon, there will be a new contender in the mix.
On Wednesday, officials announced that 943 would be joining the four other area codes used in metro Atlanta. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator stated that the 404, 770, 678 and 470 area codes will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023, according to WSB-TV.
So what area of Atlanta will the new 943 area code cover? According to officials, the new area code will apply to the Atlanta Metropolitan area, which is defined as the cities of Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.
The move marks the first time that a new area code has been added since 470, which was nearly a decade ago.
If you’re anxious to get the new area code you’ll have to wait. The 943 area code won’t be administered until carriers have run out of the existing area codes.