WE FULL: Metro Atlanta to get 5th area code

On Wednesday, officials announced that 943 would be joining the four other area codes used in metro Atlanta. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator stated that the 404, 770, 678 and 470 area codes will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023, according to WSB-TV.

So what area of Atlanta will the new 943 area code cover? According to officials, the new area code will apply to the Atlanta Metropolitan area, which is defined as the cities of Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.