We are all influencers, in some way

My mind was lightyears away from the fashion and fitness world, however. Instead, my thoughts were drawn to Jesus’ words at the end of the Sermon of the Mount — a passage which I have studied in depth.

After addressing the crowd that came to hear his teachings, Jesus turned to focus the discourse on his disciples — the very men who he would later commission to spread the gospel to “Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and the ends of the earth.”

The master knew the challenges ahead of his followers. They would encounter avid opposition, face percussion, temptations and resistance from the Jews and the mighty Roman empire. They would undoubtedly be tempted to take matters into their own hands and succumb to pressure.

Instead of practical instructions about how to persevere, Jesus’ words were a reminder and a warning concerning the disciples’ attitude: “You are the salt of the earth and the light of the world.”

The Jews understood the symbolic meaning of salt in their culture. In the book of Numbers, God’s everlasting covenant with the Jewish people was referred to as “a covenant of salt.” Likewise, the gospel that the disciples would spread to the world would be an everlasting gospel.

Salt was required in every sacrifice in the Old Testament, representing cleansing and preservation. The disciples, therefore, were to become instruments for bringing life, purity and light to the world. They were to become light-bearers in the dark places and influence the world for good. Moreover, Jesus admonished them that if they lost their “salt and light” qualities, their influence for good would likewise diminish or die altogether.

The concept should give us pause.

Our social media followers may be few. We may be far from being labeled as an “influencer” by the powers that be. But there is no question that we are all influencers in our environment to one degree or another.

We may not receive the call to be missionaries across the seas, but every child of God has a sphere of influence, whether they realize it or not.

Our children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews are watching our words and attitudes. Our friends pay attention to how we face life’s circumstances. And let us not forget — our social media followers are reading our posts, whether we share a Bible verse or rant about politics. People cannot be fooled.

We may talk a big game about our faith and commitment to God and his principles, but if our walk does not match our talk, we have lost the salt and light qualities that once made us stand out, “season” and “brighten” the world around us.

Jesus’ message to the men and women who would become the greatest influencers in the first century still resounds to 21st-century believers everywhere: Be salt. Be light. Period. That’s the only influence that truly matters.

“My life shall touch a dozen lives before this day is done; leave countless marks for good or ill, ere sets the evening sun. This is the wish I always wish, the prayer I always pray: Lord, may my life help other lives it touches by the way.” — Anonymous

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, Bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com