Ways to Enjoy a Family Vacation.As travel restrictions are lifting, many families are starting to plan the perfect vacation.However, being stuck in a room, on a cruise ship, or at a resort 24/7 with family, is anything but relaxing.There are some sure-fire ways to make sure your vacation is fun, relaxing, and one to remember. .Picking a mutual place leaves room to ensure there's something for everyone..Remember to relax and don't get stressed over the little things you cannot control.Give everyone a task. From picking a place to eat or a family activity to do, it will help others feel a part of the process.Make some alone time for you or your spouse. Connecting with your partner or yourself is just as important as connecting with family.Get a travel agent. Travel agents' main job is to take the stress off of you so you can focus on the fun