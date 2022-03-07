Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ways to Enjoy a Family Vacation

caption arrowCaption
Ways to Enjoy a Family Vacation.As travel restrictions are lifting, many families are starting to plan the perfect vacation.However, being stuck in a room, on a cruise ship, or at a resort 24/7 with family, is anything but relaxing.There are some sure-fire ways to make sure your vacation is fun, relaxing, and one to remember. .Picking a mutual place leaves room to ensure there's something for everyone..Remember to relax and don't get stressed over the little things you cannot control.Give everyone a task. From picking a place to eat or a family activity to do, it will help others feel a part of the process.Make some alone time for you or your spouse. Connecting with your partner or yourself is just as important as connecting with family.Get a travel agent. Travel agents' main job is to take the stress off of you so you can focus on the fun

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top