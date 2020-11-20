Walking your dog could raise risk of getting COVID-19, study finds

Although the researchers noted it was unclear if the dogs acted as a carrier or if the pet owners came in contact with COVID-19, they said pet owners should pay extra attention to personal hygiene as flu season arrives and the virus resurges.

The survey also found:

Living with a COVID-19 patient increased the risk of contagion by 60 times.

The most effective hygiene measure was disinfecting products purchased.

Working on site at the workplace increased the risk of contagion by 76%.

Obtaining basic products using home delivery service raised the risk of contagion.

Being outside is “much less of a risk, but it is a risk, if you are congregating in a way where, for prolonged periods of time, you’re really close together,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts for more than 30 years, said recently. “So you really have to strike a delicate balance.”

Although outdoors is better than indoors, he said, it’s not foolproof. Continue to wear your mask and wash your hands.

