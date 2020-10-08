Fauci: How to avoid COVID-19 when outside

Explore Experiencing outdoor adventures in the face of a pandemic

Green asked if being outdoors — on a beach, for example — is a risk for coronavirus transmission.

Fauci did have advice for people who want to gather, but he emphasized, “I’m not saying this is perfect.”

“If you separate into almost like pods of people that you know are being careful — maybe people who have been tested, you know they’re negative, you know they’re not being reckless — and stay with them, but not all over them,” Fauci said. “You could be separated by a fair amount. Obviously you’re not want to be wearing a mask when you jump in the water. Swim around, have fun. But when you come out, when you’re congregating, put a mask on.”

Although outdoors is better than indoors, he said, it’s not foolproof. Continue to wear your mask and wash your hands.