Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 3

Emily Barnard

Emily Barnard is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Emily Barnard

“Coach Emily demonstrates true leadership, loyalty and commitment to our team,” Tommy Gay wrote in his nomination of Barnard.

As coach of the Carolina Elite 12U team in Bulloch County, “She puts the girls and their needs before hers,” Gay wrote. “Coach Emily has turned our girls into true athletes, and we cannot thank her enough.”

Charlotte D’Amico

Charlotte D'Amico is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Charlotte D'Amico

From the first meeting with her NYO United team, Deborah Taylor wrote in her nomination, D’Amico asked her players to “be kind, work hard and have fun.”

“She is an inspiration to her players and fellow coaches, working tirelessly to bring sportsmanship values to her league,” Taylor wrote.

Brooke Foster

Brooke Foster is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Brooke Foster

Casey Messing nominated Foster, who is one of Messing’s Kennworth Park Recreation Association coaches.

“Our three amazing coaches are a positive light in my daughter’s life,” Messing wrote, “where she is encouraged and supported by these role models that she never knew she needed in her life.”

