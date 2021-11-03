Veterans Day Fast Facts, from Parade magazine.November 11th is the date of Veterans Day each year, with only the day of the week fluctuating.Veterans Day has no apostrophe.The Great War Veterans' Association, the largest of several Canadian veterans groups, adopted the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.Based on statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2020.By 2045, it’s expected that the number of female veterans will double to 18%