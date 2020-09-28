VeloCity Atlanta 2020: How to connect with other bikers, runners and walkers

If you’d like to compare your progress to that of other participants, you can check out Strava, a running and cycling social network app for athletes. You’ll find this week’s as well as last week’s leaders in categories such as distance and longest ride. The same is true if you’re running or walking to log miles, so you can compare yourself against leaders in categories such as distance and total running time.

Strava also tracks the leading individual as well as group fundraisers for VeloCity Atlanta 2020. And if you’d like suggestions for routes to run, walk or bike, the app lets participants log their routes on a map, including their distance, time, elevation and calories burned.