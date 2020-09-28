X

VeloCity Atlanta 2020: How to connect with other bikers, runners and walkers

VeloCity Atlanta is an annual charity bike ride for which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a presenting sponsor, and this year the event will be held virtually.

Life | 1 hour ago
By Mary Caldwell, For the AJC

This year’s VeloCity Atlanta fundraiser for Grady Health System is a virtual event, but that doesn’t mean you can’t connect with other runners, walkers and bikers who are taking part.

In previous years, the event was held on one day, but this year you can participate from Sept. 7-Nov. 7.

ExploreVeloCity 2020: Scenic routes to take as you run, walk or bike

Although this year’s VeloCity Atlanta participants won’t be crossing the finish line together, you can still connect with one another in several ways.

If you’d like to compare your progress to that of other participants, you can check out Strava, a running and cycling social network app for athletes. You’ll find this week’s as well as last week’s leaders in categories such as distance and longest ride. The same is true if you’re running or walking to log miles, so you can compare yourself against leaders in categories such as distance and total running time.

Strava also tracks the leading individual as well as group fundraisers for VeloCity Atlanta 2020. And if you’d like suggestions for routes to run, walk or bike, the app lets participants log their routes on a map, including their distance, time, elevation and calories burned.

Additional opportunities to connect with others include Zoom meetings with team captains and Zoom lunch and learns, according to Joselyn Baker, president of Grady Health Foundation.

Organizers are learning some great lessons this year, and some of the virtual additions may still be incorporated in subsequent years, she added.

ExploreVeloCity Atlanta 2020: Charity event goes virtual with some fun added features

Registration is still open for VeloCity Atlanta 2020, of which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a presenting sponsor.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.