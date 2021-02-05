Valentine’s Day is good occasion to dig into how your ancestors met

My paternal grandparents met in the church choir, or at least that’s how Grandfather Thomas got closer to grandma. Sometimes, it can be hard to figure out how your ancestors met if they did not live nearby and had no obvious connection.

During my research, I’ve come across two Confederate veterans’ pensions that indicated when future spouses met due to the war. In one case, the brother of a woman from the Columbus, Georgia, area straggled home from war to the family farm in 1865 and had in tow a man from Tennessee he met on the way. Reading between the lines of her statement, she clearly welcomed meeting a man who was not a cousin or neighbor. She married him and moved to his hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and lived happily ever after. Traveling salesmen were another source of new blood.