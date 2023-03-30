Viral footage: Usher serenades fan, feeds her chocolate strawberries in steamy performance

BreakingNews
Person killed by train at Dunwoody MARTA station
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
After all, anything can happen in Sin City

Longtime Atlanta resident and R&B icon Usher is making waves after footage of him serenading a fan made its way onto TikTok over the weekend. A video of the eight-time Grammy winner feeding a woman chocolate-covered strawberries was the highlight of Usher’s most recent performance for his “My Way” Las Vegas residency.

“Thank you, Usher,” the serenaded fan said on TikTok when posting the video. One video was not quite enough to capture the moment, so the fan uploaded a second. “Thank you so much for all the love!” she said. “Peace and blessings to you all!”

Featured at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, Usher’s “May Way” residency is a two-hour production. A jukebox musical, the performance features cabaret-style dance numbers through a Magic City-like strip club, a trip through New Orleans’ French Quarter, West Africa and more.

“There’s a bit more sophistication,” Usher previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We dressed it up a little bit differently but yet just as much glitz and glam. All of these places that I’m showing you are places where our culture was celebrated whether it’s the Harlem Renaissance, speakeasies, Black Wall Street in Tulsa or Parisian clubs.

“I want to give you all of the things that you could easily forget if you don’t remember the sophistication of who we are, where we come from, and how it feels when we put things on.”

@trina331 PART 2 - Thank you so much for all the love! 💛 🤗 Peace & Blessings to you all! 🙏🏾 #fyp #foryoupage #usher #ushervegasresidency ♬ original sound - Trina Beana
Usher features a number of his top hits throughout the performance, including “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” “Confessions Part II” and “Burn.” But fans can also expect to experience some musical curveballs from the performer, including “Trading Places,” “Lemme See,” “That’s What It’s Made For” and “Can U Get Wit It.”

And of course, there is always the possibility of a few chocolate strawberries.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

