UPS driver from Georgia delivers kindness, receives many blessings

UPS Driver, delivers kindness, receives many blessings.Last week, Jessica Kitchel was expecting a few packages, .but when she checked her Nest door camera, she discovered her driver had delivered much more.After dropping off the package, the driver said to the Nest camera, .If this is the ‘it’s a boy’ house, I hope all is going well with your newborn. I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless. Happy Holidays.Kitchel then shared the act of kindness to social media in hopes of finding the driver. .A few days later, Kitchel was introduced to Dallan Harrell. a then-seasonal driver for UPS.After Harrell’s act of kindness spread online, .people from all over joined in to purchase items off the registry for his newborn as a way of saying thanks.The good news doesn’t stop there: Harrell says that UPS has offered him a full-time job with his own route once the holidays are over.People don’t hear these messages as often as they should or get the hugs, or kisses that they should, especially around this time, people are missing loved ones, my message is to just pay it forward, Dallan Harrell