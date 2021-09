Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it affects about 100,000 people in the United States alone.It is caused by a mutation that makes red blood cells become rigid, sticky and misshapen.Sickle cell disease can cause delayed growth, as in the case of Sawyer Guillory, standing next to his twin, Saxton.Sickle cell caused Lawrencevill teen Joshua Biyoyouwei to have a stroke when he was just 18 months old