Type 2 diabetes study shows how weight loss can improve blood pressure

Explore Georgia among the worst states for older adult health care

Improvements also were seen for participants who were previously untreated for blood pressure. Decreases in blood pressure were seen to varying degrees. Although 28% had to add blood pressure medications back while dieting, 28% could stay medication-free for two years minimum.

“These important results show that the Diabetes UK-funded DiRECT low-calorie, weight management program not only helps some people put their Type 2 diabetes into remission but can also lower blood pressure, allowing some people to safely stop taking their blood pressure medication,” Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes U.K. said.

“We’re delighted to see more evidence of the life-changing impact of the DiRECT program on people’s health. This makes us even more determined to make sure as many people as possible have access to Type 2 diabetes remission services.”

The results were published in Diabetologia, the official journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.