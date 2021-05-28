Try adding these heart-healthy foods if you have Type 2 diabetes

The link between Type 2 diabetes and heart disease is strong.
People with diabetes face a two to four times greater risk of developing heart disease than people without diabetes, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The risk of developing heart disease also increases at age 40 and is the highest after 70. Additionally, cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in diabetes patients.
Eating certain foods can lower the risk of developing heart disease.
Heart-healthy foods do this by decreasing blood pressure, overall cholesterol, “bad” LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and fasting blood sugar, Healthline reported. In general, such foods are low in cholesterol, sodium and saturated fats. They’re high in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They’re also trans fat-free.
CNN Health reported on several foods Type 2 diabetes patients can eat to help decrease cardiovascular disease risk. Here are a few.
Eggs
A 2019 study showed that eating eggs for breakfast can control diabetes patients’ blood sugar throughout the day. Another study showed that “good” HDL cholesterol increases when eating eggs daily even as LDL could marginally increase. So the total cholesterol to HDL ratio remains constant. That ratio is a key indicator of heart disease.
Fish
Fish with omega-3 fatty acids may boost heart health by slightly lowering blood pressure and decreasing triglycerides, the Mayo Clinic said. Salmon, sardines, cod and canned, light tuna are good sources of omega-3-rich fish.
Fruits
Studies have shown that regularly eating apples can decrease the likelihood of developing high blood pressure. Bananas are good sources of fiber, which can lower cholesterol. They can also help regulate blood pressure through their high potassium and magnesium levels, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A study of women showed grapefruits are linked to increased HDL cholesterol, decreased triglycerides and lower weight.
Legumes
Legumes and beans can help improve blood cholesterol, which is a leading cause of heart disease, the American Heart Association said.
Non-starchy vegetables
Studies show that nutrients including such as vitamin K, vitamin C and plant compounds, such as nitrate and organosulfur may offer cardiovascular disease protection. These nutrients and compounds can be found in spinach, kale, broccoli, greens, leeks and garlic.
Whole grains
Many whole grains are good sources of fiber. The American Heart Association said fiber can help raise blood cholesterol levels. This lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease and obesity.