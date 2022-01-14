Hamburger icon
Turning limbs into art

Turning limbs into art.Sophie de Oliveira Barata founded U.K.-based Alternative Limb Project. which focuses on merging art with technology to shed a positive light on disability. .It's really just (to give amputees) a choice but also inspiration as to not feel limited — that actually there's a possibility out there, Sophie de Oliveira Barata to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.One of her clients, Ryan Seary, was a former serviceman who lost his leg while on service. .De Oliveira Barata has also created a spike leg for British model and singer-songwriter Viktoria Modesta.

