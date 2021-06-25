Try these funding options for aging in place

Sonya Edwards, broker and executive director of Branches Real Estate, explains:

Home equity loans: Edwards said home equity loans are good for one-time expenses over $15,000. These include home repairs and remodeling. The loan is dispensed in a lump sum and payments remain the same.

Home equity lines of credit: Lines of credit are a lot like credit cards. You can access the funds as needed. They generally have adjustable interest rates. Banks may offer a fixed rate for a certain time. HELOCs work best when access to funds is needed at different times.

Reverse mortgages: Resource hub Aging in Place said that borrowers 62 and older who need more money to have a comfortable retirement can use a reverse mortgage. Borrowers are required to be assessed and counseled. This makes it a relatively safe option. These loans are easier to qualify for than a traditional mortgage.