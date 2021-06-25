ajc logo
Find love in your golden years with these online dating sites

Aging in Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Finding love can have its challenges, but dating websites and apps can make things a little easier.

Recently, older adults have been turning to apps to find relationships. Independent insurance agency Choice Mutual conducted a survey on senior love.

“Senior citizens are actively playing the dating game, and in the last five years alone, 37% have dated,” Choice Mutual founder and CEO Anthony Martin told Forbes. “They’re using a lot of the same methods for meeting people as the younger generations, including going online to meet potential partners via dating apps and websites, and even social media.”

Several apps and websites specifically for older adults are available. Below are a few you can use, according to Newsweek.

SeniorMatch

SeniorMatch is touted as “the largest and most effective senior dating site for baby boomers and seniors.” It does not allow members under 40. Doing so offers users a consistent age range specifically for older adults. Free membership allows you to send “winks” to those you’re interested in. But you’ll have to upgrade to premium to send messages.

OurTime.com

This online dating community is focused on the needs and interests of people over 50. The free app allows you to send and receive emails and “flirts,” view profiles and photos and “see who’s been checking you out.”

SilverSingles

Singles over 50 can join SilverSingles for free. After registering you’ll take a personality test, which matches you with singles. You’ll get three to seven new matches daily. You can view profile information about other singles’ characters and personalities for free. But a premium membership is required to view photos.

LoveBeginsAt

It’s free to sign up for this website for singles over 40. The search function makes it easy to filter members by physical features and age. Chat and flirt online and plan for a date if you feel you have shared goals and interests.

eHarmony

Adults of all ages can use eHarmony, but the online dating site is regularly among the top options for older adults. The app has a compatibility matching tool. eHarmony credits this with driving its matching success. It also features the highest quality matches from day one. You can start for free and upgrade to premium for more benefits.

