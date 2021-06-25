Find love in your golden years with these online dating sites

This online dating community is focused on the needs and interests of people over 50. The free app allows you to send and receive emails and “flirts,” view profiles and photos and “see who’s been checking you out.”

Singles over 50 can join SilverSingles for free. After registering you’ll take a personality test, which matches you with singles. You’ll get three to seven new matches daily. You can view profile information about other singles’ characters and personalities for free. But a premium membership is required to view photos.

It’s free to sign up for this website for singles over 40. The search function makes it easy to filter members by physical features and age. Chat and flirt online and plan for a date if you feel you have shared goals and interests.

Adults of all ages can use eHarmony, but the online dating site is regularly among the top options for older adults. The app has a compatibility matching tool. eHarmony credits this with driving its matching success. It also features the highest quality matches from day one. You can start for free and upgrade to premium for more benefits.