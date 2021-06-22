3 ways to save $1 million by retirement

Begin saving as early as you can

At 40, you can still be on track to have $1 million saved by retirement. According to The Balance, it’s legal for you to put away $19,500 in a 401(k) retirement plan. If you’re 50 and over, the IRS puts the limit at $26,000 for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. If there is a 7% rate of return, you’ll have a $1 million 401(k) balance in 22 years and 10 months if you annually contribute the maximum amount. You’d save over $1 million by 63.

Choose how much to save base on your age

If you begin saving at 40, you should try to save $1,444 monthly for retirement to have $1 million saved by 65. If you start saving at 50, the goal should be to save $3,439 monthly to become a 65-year-old millionaire. This assumes a 6% return, compounded monthly.