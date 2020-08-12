Breaking News

Troopers keep promise to friend and escort his daughter to school

Inspire Atlanta | 16 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tyler Parker died in 2018 after being in a car accident; Savannah Parker started pre-K without him

Savannah Parker started pre-K on Wednesday, just like hundreds of other children in Georgia. And just like those kids, she held the hands of grownups as she entered school. But Savannah’s escorts weren’t her parents; they were Georgia state troopers.

Savannah’s special escorts were part of a promise made to her dad. Tyler Parker died in 2018 when the truck he was driving hydroplaned and struck a tree. Savannah was severely injured in the accident, but fully recovered.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted touching photos of troopers with Savannah and her family.

“Troopers kept a promise to a lost friend (Trooper Parker) and were by his daughter’s side for her first day of school,” GDPS tweeted.

Savannah was 30 months old when the accident happened. Her dad died at the scene.

Tyler Parker began his career in public service as a deputy with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. He then followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Georgia State Patrol.

