Cobb firefighters rescue, provide home for kitten stuck in storm drain

Cobb County Fire and Rescue saved this tiny kitten. They named him Storm.
Credit: Cobb County Fire and Rescue Facebook page

Life | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A tiny kitten looking for shelter from the recent storm found itself in a sticky situation — as in stuck in a storm drain.

The kitten found some debris to perch on but was too small to escape the flowing water. Lucky for him, Cobb County firefighters are big enough.

After a couple of passersby heard the kitten crying, they called 911. Cobb Fire Engine 23 “jumped into action,” the fire department’s Facebook post states.

“Crew members fought through the raging water (Hey, it was at least an inch or two deep, and it WAS flowing) as they made their way to the tiny island where the kitten was taking refuge,” the Facebook post states.

The crew fished the kitty out and took him back to Station 23, where he was cleaned and dried.

Meet Storm, who will now live with Capt. Sue Addyman and her two cats.

“When asked about the harrowing incident and how it feels to be rescued by the brave crew of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, Storm responded, ‘Meow, mmeeeeeow!’ "

