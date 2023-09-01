Trader Joe’s recalls mislabeled black bean tamales

For the sixth time in two months, Trader Joe’s issued a recall of one of its products — this time a for packages of black bean tamales that actually contain cheese and chiles.

“If you purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard or return the product to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company advised in a press release.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, and most potentially affected products have been removed from sale. The affected tamales were filled with white cheese and hatch chiles instead of black beans.

“Individuals with an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the Food and Drug Administration warned in a statement.