Timeline of Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay's relationship.The two started in controversy, as they rumored to have gotten together while Ne-Yo was engaged to someone else.They met in 2014, Ne-Yo did an interview saying that Renay "had promise.".They wed in 2015, shortly welcoming their son.Renay filed for divorce in 2020 - shortly after the filing Ne-Yo said the two reconciled. .It's confirmed that the singer did cheat and has a baby on the way. .As of Feb 2022, Renay filed for divorce. The events are very public on their social media pages