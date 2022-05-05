This Mother’s Day, give Mom agape love

Life’s cycle is full of bittersweet lessons. And motherhood is undoubtedly one of the greatest. It takes being a mother to understand your mother and empathize with her joys and hurts, weaknesses and strengths. And today, with older children and an aging mother, I find myself longing to receive and learn how to give the type of love the apostle Paul described in his letter to the Corinthian church.

The Greek word that the apostle uses for love is “agape,” which means love that sacrifices for the good of others. It is God’s love for us – a love that is undeserving, always selfless, full of grace and enduring.

In the previous chapter of the same epistle, he talks about spiritual gifts and their emptiness and meaninglessness without love. In other words, all the sacrifices we make, gifts we give and words we utter amount to nothing without sacrificial love. Oh, how we long for that type of love. But are we willing to give it?

We want our children to be patient and kind. But are we patient and kind with them and with our mothers? Does love rise above pettiness, and is it generous in how we treat each other?

We want our children and mothers to be humble and not arrogant, insisting that their way is the only way. But are we ready to offer the same humility, empathy and understanding?

We wish our children and mothers not to be irritable or resentful, but do we strive to hold our temper when they grate on our nerves and forgive them when they fail?

Indeed, agape love is not easy, but it’s the longing of every heart.

May the call to agape love challenge us this Mother’s Day. More than three words in a card, or flowers that will perish within a week, may “I love you, Mom” mean that we are willing to sacrifice our time, our will, and even our ways, offering our mothers patience and kindness, forgiveness and understanding. That’s a gift that will not perish or be forgotten.

And believe me, more than anything you can purchase, it’s what mom truly wants on Mother’s Day and beyond.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com. Subscribe to her podcast God-Sized Stories. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.co