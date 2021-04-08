This is the cocktail Georgians enjoy sipping the most

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it wasn’t all that long before reports emerged that American’s drinking habits had been boosted.
By November, a study emerged that that alcohol consumption had reached an excess point, but last month, CNN reported that retail alcohol sales had fallen for the first time since COVID-19 made Americans have to stay home.
Before that occurred, though, Upgraded Points sifted through the most common and popular cocktails around the country. They also reviewed data from Google Trends between March 2020 and March 2021 for each cocktail to determine the ones that were the most searched.
The results were analyzed on a national and state-by-state level and the travel points and miles website also broke down the most-searched cocktails by season.
“While it’s no surprise that Americans have been making cocktails to spice up monotonous quarantine days, we did wonder: which cocktails have been most popular for Americans looking for flavorful escapes?” it said. “Did Northerners sip on beachy piña coladas to transport them to warmer weather? Did Kentuckians muddle mint juleps even when Churchill Downs was closed?”
The top-searched cocktail across the nation is the mimosa with six states enjoying the brunch favorite. One of the states that enjoys the blend of orange juice and champagne is Georgia.
The Peach State joined Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee in indulging in the cocktail, which can trace its origins to the Buck’s Fizz cocktail.
According to The Tap on Ponce, the beverage was invented in 1921 at Buck’s Club in London. The exact roots of the fizzy, refreshing and citrusy cocktail aren’t known but the consensus is that it’s a variation on this drink, which also calls for sparkling wine or champagne with OJ. The difference here, though, is that the Buck’s Fizz doesn’t require equal parts of juice and champagne. Typically, there is twice as much alcohol as there is orange juice.
Credit: Upgraded Points