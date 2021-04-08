This is the cocktail Georgians enjoy sipping the most

Explore Analysis probes if labeling alcohol calories could address obesity

The top-searched cocktail across the nation is the mimosa with six states enjoying the brunch favorite. One of the states that enjoys the blend of orange juice and champagne is Georgia.

The Peach State joined Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee in indulging in the cocktail, which can trace its origins to the Buck’s Fizz cocktail.

According to The Tap on Ponce, the beverage was invented in 1921 at Buck’s Club in London. The exact roots of the fizzy, refreshing and citrusy cocktail aren’t known but the consensus is that it’s a variation on this drink, which also calls for sparkling wine or champagne with OJ. The difference here, though, is that the Buck’s Fizz doesn’t require equal parts of juice and champagne. Typically, there is twice as much alcohol as there is orange juice.