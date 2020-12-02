2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for babies and toddlers

Creative arts. When Baby Shark meets Crayola, they create a Color Wonder Mess Free coloring book and markers. While this set keeps kids entertained, especially if Baby Shark is their background music, parents can relax knowing the markers only work on the magic paper, not skin, clothing or carpets. Best for ages 3 and up. $7.99. Toddlers like to touch things so this Christmas give them free rein with the EasyClean Finger Paint Station, which allows them to paint on a paper locked in place. In the happenstance a little (or a lot) of paint gets outside the station, cleanup is easy since the paint is washable. Best for ages 1 and up. $19.99, shop.crayola.com.

Make play time mess-free with a Baby Shark-themed coloring book and markers that only work with the book—not clothes or any other surface. Courtesy of Crayola Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Mold and shape. Kids can get creative with all-natural plant-based colorful jars of dough from The Dough Projects. Each batch is made with organic wheat flour, sea salt, cream of tartar and vegetable oil; color comes from a variety of sources, including beets, purple carrots and turmeric, making it chemical-free. As yummy as the ingredients may sound and the life-like food items that kiddos may make, it’s best they wait for edible food during snack time. Best for ages 3 and up. Available as a three, six or nine pack. $19.99-$59.97, thedoughproject.com.

Kids can get creative with all-natural plant-based colorful jars of dough. Courtesy of The Dough Project Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Bedtime buddy. Little ones can feel safe and sound snuggling up with a soft Bedtime Elmo, who wears his favorite glow in the dark pajamas. And, in case your toddler hears something bump in the night, Elmo’s friendly face flashlight makes things bright. Best for ages 1 and up. $34.99. walmart.com.

Melody making. Babies love to be stimulated, and an interactive grow-with-me mat does the trick for years. Opt for the Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick and Play Piano Gym to keep baby engrossed in activities such as lay and play or tummy time; during the toddler stage, they can explore songs, colors, shapes and numbers. The piano features real notes, so kids can play Christmas jingles or just bang on the toy to make their own version of music. Best for newborns to 36 months. $39.99, target.com.

Rock with it. Hop up and hang on to a plush elephant rocker from Pottery Barn, which features wood handles and runners for a secure yet gentle rocking motion. Plan to keep this, and pass it down for a rocking good time for generations to come. Customize by adding the child’s name on the bottom wooden panel. Best for ages 18 to 36 months. Rocker, $149; with personalization, $161, potterybarnkids.com.