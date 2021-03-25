This is how long you can live off $1 million in Georgia

“Unfortunately, $1 million doesn’t last quite as long as you might think it would,” the website found. “If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or California, you shouldn’t quit your day job early, and $1 million won’t even cover your living expenses for 18 years in most Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move.”

In Georgia, $1 million in savings will last 22 years, 0 months and 9 days.

Annually, GoBankingRates determined that it costs Georgians $3,932.83 for groceries, $6,755.75 for housing, $3,478.68 for utilities, $4,400.47 for transportation and $6,618.35 for health care. Total annual expenditures cost $45,367.12

Cost of living database Numbeo found that a family of four has $1,336.77 in estimated monthly costs, excluding rent. A single person was found to have $380.06 in estimated monthly costs without including rent. Annually, that equals $16,041.24 for a family of four and $4,560.72 for a single person.