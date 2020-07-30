This is Georgia’s best burger, according to the Daily Meal

“If you can’t find a burger you want to eat at Atlanta’s The Vortex Bar and Grill, well, you just may not like burgers,” the Daily Meal wrote.

Readers voted The Vortex third in our May/June poll for the best burger in Atlanta. “It’s good to be bad,” its website states. How bad? Instead of telling customers they couldn’t smoke inside, The Vortex became a 21 and older restaurant. Even though The Vortex is now smoke-free — by request of the customers — the restaurant still bans “the little buggers.”