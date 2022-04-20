ajc logo
This Georgia city is finally getting a Chick-fil-A

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It may be hard to believe that not every city in Georgia has a Chick-fil-A, but for residents in Locust Grove, it certainly has been true — until now.

On Thursday, the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Locust Grove will open its doors (and multiple drive-thru lanes) for the first time at 1005 Bandy Parkway. The restaurant is owned and operated by Atlanta native Cameron Lovett.

“Being from the Atlanta area and having been involved with this community for over 20 years, it is a true blessing to be coming back to Georgia as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Locust Grove,” Lovett told What Now Atlanta. “I look forward to making Chick-fil-A Locust Grove a place where families, friends, businesses, and travelers can come, be cared for, and served well, along with helping our community flourish.”

The Atlanta-based restaurant will be open for drive-through service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as dine-in service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Chick-fil-A is famously closed.

While Chick-fil-A typically hosts a “First 100′′ customers event at new restaurant locations, the home of the original chicken sandwich has temporarily suspended the tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Locust Grove location will provide “free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities,” Chick-fil-A’s website said.

The new restaurant is hiring now. “It’s never too early to start Chick-fil-A training! We’re looking for future leaders — if you have an interest in people and a heart to serve, we’d love to hear from you,” a Facebook post from the restaurant stated.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

