This Georgia city is finally getting a Chick-fil-A

The Atlanta-based restaurant will be open for drive-through service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as dine-in service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Chick-fil-A is famously closed.

While Chick-fil-A typically hosts a “First 100′′ customers event at new restaurant locations, the home of the original chicken sandwich has temporarily suspended the tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Locust Grove location will provide “free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities,” Chick-fil-A’s website said.

The new restaurant is hiring now. “It’s never too early to start Chick-fil-A training! We’re looking for future leaders — if you have an interest in people and a heart to serve, we’d love to hear from you,” a Facebook post from the restaurant stated.