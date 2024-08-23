You don’t have to go far to enjoy a romantic weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Just two hours north of Atlanta sits Blue Ridge, a town nestled in the North Georgia mountains and perfect for a romantic fall retreat.

Whether you’re looking for fresh air and the great outdoors or a night on the town, here are five ways to experience Blue Ridge, GA this season:

Do go chasing waterfalls

Your hearts are sure to skip a beat when you catch sight of Long Creek Falls on the Appalachian Trail. It’s just a two-mile hike to the lush waterfall, so you’ll have plenty of time to hike Blue Ridge’s other falls, or take on other fall activities.

Travel by train on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Your adventure begins at the historic depot in Downtown Blue Ridge and takes you on a four-hour, 26-mile trip along the Toccoa River through the lush Appalachian foothills to McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee. When you reach the towns you’ll have about two hours to explore antique shops, art galleries and eateries before returning to the train for a ride back through the North Georgia mountains.

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway is one of my favorite fall activities near Atlanta! It's a 1.5 hour drive to the Blue Ridge town where the train ride starts. We loved exploring the small town of shops before our ride started. The train has open and closed air cars so you can choose to bundle up and enjoy the outdoor nature or stay warm inside a cozy car. We loved grabbing a warm apple cider from their concession car to stay warm during the ride. They still have tickets available for the fall season! They will also have a Winter Polar Express train ride for the holiday season.

Indulge at local breweries, wineries and distilleries

Stop at one or make it a crawl. Blue Ridge has plenty of breweries, wineries and distilleries ready to serve you and your boo. Highlights include Serenberry Vineyards, a charming vineyard that offers Georgia-grown wine just a few miles from Downtown Blue Ridge, and Grandaddy Mimm’s Moonshine Distillery, which serves authentic moonshine and often has live music.

Dine in Downtown Blue Ridge

The restaurants in Downtown Blue Ridge are enough of a reason to make a trip to this scenic town. Located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge is Harvest On Main, a cozy mountain lodge on the outside with delectable farm-to-table cuisine inside. Also worth checking out are Chester Brunnenmeyer’s Bar & Grill, Black Sheep Restaurant, and, in nearby Jasper, 61 Main, which specializes in Monday-night suppers and seasonal cuisine.

Opt for a night-in at one of these luxurious stays

From cabins to Airbnb’s and hotels, you have an array of choices for places to stay in Blue Ridge.

Unplug and relax at Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa, where guests can stay in a secluded cabin while still being within walking distance of a European-style Spa and farm winery.

For a more unique experience, the Blue Ridge Treehouse at Bear Claw Vineyards offers a cozy treetop stay that comes with views of a working vineyard and a creek that runs through the property.