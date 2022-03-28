These Jobs Will Be In-Demand After the Return From Coronavirus.Figures come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook.These roles will see their demand grow through 2028 and over half pay $70,000 or more annually.They include physician assistants, who earned an average of $112,260 last year.As well as registered nurses, whose predicted growth is 12 percent in less than a decade.There will also be a big surge for nurse practitioners and midwives, who made $115,800 in 2019.All of these medical roles and fitness trainers will see double-digit jumps in demand by 2028.Last year, instructors and trainers earned salaries of $40,390.Increases in other areas include marketing and advertising, software and the supply chain.There will be a five percent jump in demand for both tractor-trailer truck drivers and logisticians.In 2019, drivers earned $45,260, while logistic workers took home $74,750.For software developers, a 21 percent demand jump is expected.On average, workers in this fieldearned $105,590 in 2019.An eight percent jump is predicted for marketing and advertising managers, who made $135,900.Most of these positions require a bachelor's degree or lower to obtain